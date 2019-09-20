Tonganoxie High volleyball couldn’t extend its early season winning streak Thursday at home against Pleasant Ridge.

The Chieftains stayed undefeated in Frontier League play Tuesday with an exciting five-set victory against Piper in Kansas City, Kan., but THS couldn’t produce the same results two days later against PRHS.

The Rams squeaked past the Chieftains, 25-23 and 26-24 before getting the sweep with a 25-20 victory in the third set.

Tonganoxie had leads against Pleasant Ridge, but the Rams roared back. THS built a five-point lead in the second set, 11-6 and 12-7, but PRHS chipped away. The teams exchanged leads again before the Rams eventually pulled away.

The Chieftains also had a 19-13 lead in Set 2, but the Rams rallied and eventually held on for the victory.

Pleasant Ridge improved to 14-4 on the season, while THS dropped to 3-2 on the season, but will get its first state of tournament play this weekend. Tonganoxie heads west for the Rossville Invitational, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Tonganoxie battled back from a 2-0 deficit at Piper before winning that match in five sets.

THS won, 24-26, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18, 15-6.