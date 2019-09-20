Archive for Friday, September 20, 2019
Tonganoxie High volleyball falls to Pleasant Ridge at home
September 20, 2019
Tonganoxie High volleyball couldn’t extend its early season winning streak Thursday at home against Pleasant Ridge.
The Chieftains stayed undefeated in Frontier League play Tuesday with an exciting five-set victory against Piper in Kansas City, Kan., but THS couldn’t produce the same results two days later against PRHS.
The Rams squeaked past the Chieftains, 25-23 and 26-24 before getting the sweep with a 25-20 victory in the third set.
Tonganoxie had leads against Pleasant Ridge, but the Rams roared back. THS built a five-point lead in the second set, 11-6 and 12-7, but PRHS chipped away. The teams exchanged leads again before the Rams eventually pulled away.
The Chieftains also had a 19-13 lead in Set 2, but the Rams rallied and eventually held on for the victory.
Pleasant Ridge improved to 14-4 on the season, while THS dropped to 3-2 on the season, but will get its first state of tournament play this weekend. Tonganoxie heads west for the Rossville Invitational, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Tonganoxie battled back from a 2-0 deficit at Piper before winning that match in five sets.
THS won, 24-26, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18, 15-6.
