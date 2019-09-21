Tonganoxie teams had some success this week.

Here’s a look at recent competition:

Tonganoxie football

Tonganoxie High football continues to roll in the early going of the 2019 season.

THS dropped Eudora, 43-8, marking the second straight week the Chieftain defense held an opponent to a touchdown.

Now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Frontier League play, the Chieftains have scored 42 or more points in all three contests.

Tonganoxie relied heavily on the ground game, as THS racked up 362 rushing yards. Cooper Cunningham again led the running corps with 210 yards and two touchdowns. THS also had 181 yards through the air.

Tonganoxie next plays in Week 4 on the road Friday at Bonner Springs (2-1 and 2-1).

Tonganoxie girls golf

Tonganoxie High girls golf continues to improve scores.

The team played Wednesday at Shawnee Country Club where THS shot a nine-hole score of 202, a new record for the program for a nine-hole score.

The team was led by Morgan Brusven with a 47 (seventh place) and Meghan Heskett with a 50. Chilali Tanner shot her best score of the year with a 51. The girls are working hard and improving every week.

Tonganoxie’s next tournament will be Wednesday at Spring Hill.

Tonganoxie boys soccer

Tonganoxie High boys soccer has not lost since dropping the season opener.

THS now is 2-1-1 after back-to-back victories this week.

THS defeated St. Mary’s Academy, 2-1, in double overtime on Tuesday and then outlasted Piper, 2-1, Thursday. Both matches were at home at Beatty Field.

Tonganoxie volleyball

Tonganoxie High volleyball couldn’t extend its early season winning streak Thursday at home against Pleasant Ridge.

The Chieftains stayed undefeated in Frontier League play Tuesday with an exciting five-set victory against Piper in Kansas City, Kan., but THS couldn’t produce the same results two days later against PRHS.

The Rams squeaked past the Chieftains, 25-23 and 26-24 before getting the sweep with a 25-20 victory in the third set.

Tonganoxie had leads against Pleasant Ridge, but the Rams roared back. THS built a five-point lead in the second set, 11-6 and 12-7, but PRHS chipped away. The teams exchanged leads again before the Rams eventually pulled away.

The Chieftains also had a 19-13 lead in Set 2, but the Rams rallied and eventually held on for the victory.

Pleasant Ridge improved to 14-4 on the season, while THS dropped to 3-2 on the season, but will get its first state of tournament play this weekend. Tonganoxie heads west for the Rossville Invitational, which starts at 9 a.m. today.

Tonganoxie battled back from a 2-0 deficit at Piper before winning that match in five sets.

THS won, 24-26, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18, 15-6.

Tonganoxie cross country

The Tonganoxie High girls and boys cross country teams finished seventh and eighth, respectively, Saturday at the Wamego Invitational.

Kristi Chambers led the THS girls team, finishing 22nd overall with a time of 22 minutes 40 seconds.

Buhler won the girls meet with 25 points, while Baldwin was second with 81. Eudora placed third (111), Louisburg fourth (189), Towanda-Circle fifth (191), Augusta sixth (200) and Tonganoxie seventh (203). Pratt, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Andale, Wamego, Paola, Clay Center, Hayden and Abilene rounded out the rest of the field.

Eva Romero placed 43rd (23:41.1) and Katherine Wombwell 44th (23:41.9), while Brooklyn Lang was 50th (23:54.2). Macy Geiger took 55th (24:27.9) and Lauren Lawson 58th (24:37.4). Heather Wombell finished 61st with a 24:58.4 time.

The boys team placed eighth out of 18 teams. Freshman Eli Gilmore placed ninth overall and medaled with a time of 17:46. Senior Dylan Grahman finished 24th and medaled with an 18:39 time. Ben Farrar placed 46th (19:21.8), Jonah Stephen 58th (19:35.6), Chas Gilmore 65th (19:46.1) and Nick Edholm 76th 20:22.8).

Wamego won the meet with an 89, while Buhler was second with a 98. Towanda-Circle placed third (114), Clay Center fourth (120), Hayden fifth (159), Augusta sixth (170) and Winfield seventh (172).

Tonganoxie placed eighth with a 192. Andale, Ulysses, Louisburg, Baldwin, Abilene, Eudora, Pratt, Chapman, Mulvane and Paola finished out the rest of the field.

The girls junior varsity team placed second out of four teams and every runner medaled. Kyleigh Thomas finished third with a time of 24:26, Grace Slabaugh finished 12th with a time of 26:45, Clara Altenhofen 20th with a 27:15 time, Chyanne Aaron 28th with a 28:19 time, Sydney Angell 30th with a 28:35 time and Chloe Temple 36th with a time of 29:28.

The boys junior varsity team took second overall out of 15 teams. Top 40 Tonganoxie runners who medaled were junior Nolan Rogers (sixth, 20:54), freshman Gabe Reischman (eighth, 20:57) senior Abraham Puebla (22nd, 22:04) and freshman Daniel Dorsey (40th, 22:53).

Tonganoxie continues the season Thursday at the McLouth Invitational and then is home Tuesday for its home invitational at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

THS will have some team members compete at McLouth, but won’t be sending a full squad. The Chieftains will send full teams to the Rim Rock Classic on Sept. 28 on the University of Kansas course between Lawrence and McLouth.

Other teams slated to compete at the Tonganoxie Invitational are Atchison, Bishop Seabury, Bishop Ward, Hayden, Heritage Christian Academy, Manhattan, Midland Adventist Academy, Piper, Pleasant Ridge, Sabetha, Topeka West, Washington, Wellsville and Wyandotte.