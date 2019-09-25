Lauren Lawson is ready for the Rim Rock Classic.

The senior runner — Tonganoxie’s lone 12th-grader on the girls cross country team — said the University of Kansas’ home course is her favorite.

“I love Rim Rock,” Lawson said. “I love the challenge of it.”

Tonganoxie prepares to run in what will be good preparation for the state meet, which fellow senior Jake Edholm hopes will again be in the cards for the boys team. The THS boys finished third at state, which is the highest finish during the John Tollefson era as the program’s head coach.

The Chieftains are looking for their third straight regional title and another crack at a state title.

“The boys are looking pretty strong,” Edholm said about the team. “We’re just trying to build on last year.”

Fellow seniors Dylan Graham and Abraham Puebla were in agreement. The senior boys also noted that there has been a good influx of strong freshman runners that helped this year’s team mesh. Tonganoxie lost one of its top runners to graduation last year in Calvin Morgan, who led THS with a 14th-place finish at state in 2018 and now runs at Emporia State.

Lawson said the state meet next month in Wamego also is a goal on the girls team.

“We’re looking to get to state,” Lawson said. “Try our best and see what we can do.”

Tonganoxie had a light week of competition this past week, as THS only sent three boys runners to the McLouth Invitational. The meet serves as an extra invitational for runners to pick up due to schedule conflicts (Edholm missed a previous meet because he was taking the ACT) or injuries and other situations.

Edholm took first overall at MHS with a time of 17 minutes, 55 seconds. It marked his second race in which he ran under 18 minutes. Freshmen Brandon Wilson finished with a time of 20:36 and John Blackwell with a time of 31:53.

Tonganoxie competed in its home invitational Tuesday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. The meet took place after The Mirror’s print deadline.

Other teams that competed at the Tonganoxie were Atchison, Bishop Seabury, Bishop Ward, Hayden, Heritage Christian Academy, Manhattan, Midland Adventist Academy, Piper, Pleasant Ridge, Sabetha, Topeka West, Washington, Wellsville and Wyandotte.