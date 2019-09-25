Tonganoxie High football continues to dominate in the early going of the 2019 season.

THS dropped Eudora, 43-8, marking the second straight week the Chieftain defense held an opponent to a touchdown.

Now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Frontier League play, the Chieftains have scored 42 or more points in all three contests.

Tonganoxie relied heavily on the ground game, as THS racked up 362 rushing yards. Cooper Cunningham again led the running corps with 210 yards and two touchdowns. THS also had 181 yards through the air. Leading the passing attack were Connor Searcy (67 yards), Dallas Bond (54) and Elijah Tyner (50). Sam Kleidosty had 10 yards.

Tyner, Kleidosty and Andrew Colvert complemented Cunningham’s two TDs with one each of their own.

Kleidosty also caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Blake Poje, who went 11-for-19 with 181 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His longest completion was 38 yards.

Cunningham and Jacob Maxwell each had an interception for the Chieftains, while Searcy recovered a fumble.

Tonganoxie had 13 players record tackles. Searcy, Cunningham and Remington Kates led the team with six tackles each.

Coach Al Troyer said he liked the team’s diversity, in that a lot of players, from freshman to senior, were able to play against the Cardinals and get more experience.

“I thought we started a little slow at first,” Troyer said. “Eudora is a tough, tough team. They came out and put us on our heels.”

Tonganoxie next plays in Week 4 on the road Friday at Bonner Springs (2-1 and 2-1). THS also is on the road the following week against Piper in Kansas City, Kan. before returning home to face Spring Hill for Homecoming on Oct. 11 at Beatty Field.

SCORES

Frontier League

Tonganoxie 43, Eudora 8

Bonner Springs 35, Spring Hill 21

Piper 40, Atchison 6

Louisburg 38, Baldwin 12

Paola 56, Ottawa 3

United Kansas Conference

De Soto 71, Turner 0

Schlagle 25, Shawnee Heights 23

Shawnee Mission South 24, Lansing 18

Leavenworth 41, Basehor-Linwood 30

Northeast Kansas League

Jefferson County North 58, Oskaloosa 6

Maur Hill 18, Jackson Heights 14

Valley Heights 66, Atchison County 19

Troy 58, Horton 24 (at Highland CC)

Pleasant Ridge 35, McLouth 6

STANDINGS

Team Conf. Overall PF-PA

Paola 2-0 3-0 162-24

Piper 2-0 3-0 131-19

Tonganoxie 2-0 3-0 134-42

Bonner Springs 2-1 2-1 84-89

Spring Hill 2-1 2-1 98-66

Louisburg 1-2 1-2 68-81

Ottawa 1-2 1-2 36-120

Baldwin 0-3 0-3 32-111

Eudora 0-3 0-3 35-105