Tonganoxie High volleyball has gotten several matches under its belt in the last week as it prepares for its home invitational this weekend.

THS is now 6-6 overall and 2-1 in Frontier League play.

The Chieftains competed in a triangular Monday in Shawnee against Emporia and Mill Valley. THS defeated Emporia, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, and then fell to Mill Valley, 25-17, 25-16.

On Saturday, the team went 2-3 at the Rossville Invitational. The Chieftains battled through some tough matches, as three of the matches were decided in three sets and four of the sets were decided by two points.

THS defeated El Dorado (25-23, 16-25, 26-24) and Osage City (25-17, 25-20), but lost to Ottawa, Silver Lake and Wamego. THS won the first set in two of their losses, but couldn’t finish off their opponents. Ottawa won 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, while Silver Lake won 18-25, 25-23, 25-14. Wamego defeated THS in two sets, 25-18, 26-24.

Tonganoxie High looked to stay perfect at home Thursday when Pleasant Ridge came to town, but Pleasant Ridge had other plans.

The Rams squeaked past the Chieftains, 25-23 and 26-24 before getting the sweep with a 25-20 victory in the third set.

Tonganoxie had leads against Pleasant Ridge, but the Rams roared back. THS built a five-point lead in the second set, 11-6 and 12-7, but PRHS chipped away. The teams exchanged leads again before the Rams eventually pulled away.

The Chieftains also had a 19-13 lead in Set 2, but the Rams rallied and eventually held on for the victory.

Pleasant Ridge improved to 13-4 on the season with the victory.

In an exciting road match Sept. 17 in Kansas City, Kan., Tonganoxie battled back from a 2-0 deficit at Piper before winning that match in five sets.

THS won, 24-26, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18, 15-6.

Tonganoxie played Tuesday against Bonner Springs (9-5 overall and 5-0 in Frontier League play) after The Mirror’s print deadline. BSHS had lost three straight heading into the match.

The Chieftains also will play Bishop Ward (5-6) at home Thursday before Saturday’s Tonganoxie Invitational.

Teams competing Saturday with Tonganoxie are Eudora (6-4), Schlagle (0-7), Great Bend (6-1), Junction City (4-5), Ottawa (4-8), Piper (1-10), Shawnee Mission Northwest (7-7), Topeka High (1-10) and Turner (2-4).

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the THS gymnasium.