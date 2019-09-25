Tonganoxie High boys soccer has not lost since dropping the season opener.

THS improved to 2-1-1 after back-to-back victories last week.

THS defeated St. Mary’s Academy, 2-1, in double overtime on Tuesday and then outlasted Piper, 2-1, Thursday. Both matches were at home at Beatty Field.

Javier Trujillo scored the first goal against SMA in the first half. Grayson Sonntag then scored in the second overtime, giving Tonganoxie the exciting non-conference victory.

Against Piper, Trujillo scored both goals off assists from Daniel Zesati and Culyer Kietzman. THS held off the Pirates in physical contest. The game also had two red cards issued, one against Sonntag and the other against Piper’s Owen Roellchen.

THS coach Jon Orndorff said that his team has been playing well.

“I think we are dominating most of the field,” Orndorff said after the Piper victory.

He also likes that the team has a good mix of younger players and upperclassmen that continue to work together.

“A lot of younger players have stepped up,” he said.

THS played Tuesday in Topeka against Hayden after The Mirror’s print deadline. That was the first of three straight road matches.

Tonganoxie also competes at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bonner Springs and 6 p.m. Tuesday at Louisburg.

Spring Hill then comes to town for a 6 p.m. match Oct. 3 at Beatty Field.