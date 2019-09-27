Archive for Friday, September 27, 2019

Due to anticipated inclement weather later this evening, the Tonganoxie-Bonner Springs football game has been moved up to 5 p.m. at David Jaynes Field in Bonner Springs.

Tonganoxie (3-0 overall and 2-0 in Frontier League play) looks to stay undefeated with today's conference clash against Bonner Springs (2-1 and 2-1)

