Tonganoxie High football game moved up to 5 p.m.
September 27, 2019
Due to anticipated inclement weather later this evening, the Tonganoxie-Bonner Springs football game has been moved up to 5 p.m. at David Jaynes Field in Bonner Springs.
Tonganoxie (3-0 overall and 2-0 in Frontier League play) looks to stay undefeated with today's conference clash against Bonner Springs (2-1 and 2-1)
