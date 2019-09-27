Tonganoxie High has completed a third of the season and has lived up to its state ranking so far. The team continues to be in line for notable accomplishments: an undefeated regular season and a Frontier League title. THS will have a challenge this week, as Tonganoxie hits the road to take on Bonner Springs. BSHS got a big victory in handing Spring Hill its first loss. BSHS won, 35-21, at Spring Hill.

Records: Tonganoxie 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Frontier League play; Bonner Springs 2-1 and 2-1.

Last week: Tonganoxie didn’t jump out to a big lead against Eudora at home, as the Chieftains held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. THS extended it to 21-0 by halftime and never looked back on its way to a 43-8 victory.

Last meeting: Tonganoxie won, 34-6, in 2018. That game started a seven-game winning streak for THS.

Series record: Bonner Springs leads the series 24-15-2 since World War II. The last 13 meetings have been in league play, whether it was the Kaw Valley League or now, for the second year, the Frontier League. THS is 7-6 in those matchups. The series has been a bit streaky as of late. THS has won the last two meeting. Before that BSHS won six. And before that, THS built up a streak of five consecutive victories against Bonner Springs.

Coaches: Bonner Springs’ Chad Eaddy is in his second year as BSHS head coach and 17th year overall coaching high school football. His record at Bonner Springs is 6-6. He came to the Kansas City metro area from South Carolina. His last head coaching job was at Wilson High School in Florence, S.C. He was 13-28 as head coach of the Tigers. Tonganoxie’s Al Troyer is in his eighth year at Tonganoxie and 12th year overall. He is 45-29 at THS and 47-63 overall. Troyer was at Larned before coming to Tonganoxie. He also served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator in the Texas high school football ranks.

Trends: Tonganoxie sits at No. 6 in the Class 4A rankings, according to Catch It Kansas. Fellow Frontier League teams Paola (No. 3) and Piper (No. 9) also are ranked.

Two-minute drill: Tonganoxie senior Javier Trujillo is a perfect 16-for-16 on PATs so far this season. Junior Abel Mendoza is 2-for-2. Trujillo is seeking his first successful field goal try. He just missed connecting on one in Week 1 and then needed the ball to sail a little to the left against Louisburg. That attempt against the Wildcats hit the right upright and was no good. Trujillo and Mendoza also star on the Tonganoxie High soccer team, which sported a 2-1-1 record heading into this week’s portion of the schedule.

— Local high school football historian Jeff Hughes contributed to this story.