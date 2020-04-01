For a blind Eudora resident who turned 85 last week, honks from passing cars were one way the community let him know they were thinking about him on his special day.

“Honk,” a sign in his front yard read, “Lou is 85!”

Celebrations of all kinds have been upended due to the coronavirus and government orders to stay at home, but many locals seem to have decided that surprise signs in the front yard can be one way to make an occasion special.

Kim Hunter, owner of the Card My Yard Lawrence, said business has boomed since the pandemic.

“I used to go from one to two orders a week and right now I’ve got one to two orders a day,” she said.

Card My Yard is a greeting card service based in Texas with independently owned franchises across the United States. Hunter opened the Lawrence-area business in June.

“The thing that I liked about it is we’re bringing joy to people” she said.

On Sunday afternoon, Hunter put up a surprise sign outside LMH Health.

“Heroes work here,” the sign read.

Hunter said she believes the Lawrence hospital can occasionally be overlooked by bigger hospitals in Johnson County and said the sign outside the Arkansas Street entrance is meant to “acknowledge them and the hard work they are doing for smaller communities.”

Amy Northrop, director of communications for LMH Health, said it was a “welcome sign of the outpouring of love and support our community has shared with LMH Health.”

In addition to the Card My Yard sign, Douglas County Valor also put up signs around LMH Health with messages such as “Our superheroes wear PAPRS” and “Our emergency staff is awesome.”

Employee Health Services Manager Brooke Gibson said she loves the signs.

“Our frontline staff see that their hard work is not going unnoticed.”

Hunter said she thinks her business has gained traffic because her signs bring joy and surprise amid the pandemic.

“Even though the kids are stuck at home, to them this is a surprise,” she said of children who have been receiving birthday signs.

Last week, Eudora resident Chad Bishop turned 13. In a photo shared with the Journal-World, Chad stood behind a birthday sign in his front yard with his arms spread wide and mouth agape.

“Chad is 13 & quarantined,” the sign read.