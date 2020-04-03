The Leavenworth County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment release daily statistics about COVID-19 cases in the county and state.

Here are statistics released April 1.

Leavenworth County has 28 confirmed cases through LCHD. and 102 total between confirmed and self-reporting probable cases.

LCHD now is posting a county map with numbers for cities or multiple townships. Tonganoxie now has eight of those total cases.

According to LCHD, the numbers reflected on the map include lab-confirmed positive cases and self-reporting probable cases. Cases are classified as "probable" if an individual self-reports symptomology that meets criteria for COVID-19 . These cases demonstrate a high suspicion that an individual has the virus without the ability to test. At this time, our testing capabilities are limited by criteria set by KDHE and the availability of tests, according to the site. Go to leavenworthcounty.org and click on the COVID-19 banner for more information.

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Numbers are updated 4 p.m. daily

COVID-19 Case Map

KDHE limits the display of health date to a minimum of 5 cases per area. All numbers represent confirmed and probable identified cases from self-reporting.

Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie, Kickapoo townships: 15

Delaware, Lansing townships: 18

Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger, Tonganoxie tonwships: 10

Basehor: 7

Tonganoxie: 8

Leavenworth: 72

Confirmed tests: 28

Negative results: 368

Pending results: 15

Self-reporting probable cases: 102

Self-reporting responses: 277

Hospitalized: 5

Active cases = confirmed - (recovered + death)

Recovered: 3

Deaths: 0

KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT

Updates as of April 1. The numbers are updated 11 a.m. daily.

Cases: 552

Hospitalizations: 138

Statewide deaths: 13

Negative tests: 6,059

*A case is defined as a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Case counts are preliminary and subject to change.

Atchison County: 1

Barton County: 2

Bourbon County: 3

Butler County: 7

Chatauqua County: 1

Cherokee County: 4

Clay County: 1

Cloud County: 1

Coffey County: 16

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 6

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 31

Finney County: 3

Franklin County: 8

Gove County: 1

Harvey County: 2

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 1

Johnson County: 161

Labette County: 1

Leavenworth County: 27

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 16

McPherson County: 5

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 6

Morris County: 2

Neosho County1

Osage County: 3

Ottawa County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 2

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 8

Riley County: 6

Saline County: 3

Sedgwick County: 79

Shawnee County: 20

Stafford County: 1

Stevens County: 1

Sumner County: 1

Woodson County: 3

Wyandotte County: 106

Number of Kansas counties with confirmed cases: 43 out of 105 counties