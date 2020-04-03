A Leavenworth County woman has died from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Friday that a woman in her 50s was the first person to die from the virus.

She had been taken to a local hospital emergency room, according to an LCHD release.

The woman had no history of travel. She had underlying health conditions.

The county currently has 29 positive cases of coronavirus, including this death.

“Losing a life in our community is never easy,and we share condolences with the family and respect their privacy during these difficult times,” said Jamie Miller, Leavenworth County Health Officer. “This is an unfortunate reminder of just how important it is for all of us to do our part under the Stay at Home order to help reduce the spread of this disease in our community.”

The Health Department reminded residents that they should continue to take appropriate precautions.

“Everyone needs to practice good hygiene, stay informed, practice social distancing, and limit in-person interactions,” the release said.

People experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever or other respiratory problems should call their healthcare provider or an urgent care clinic first to determine if testing is needed. If symptoms are mild, people should not go to the emergency room, as this resource needs to remain available for those with the most critical needs, the release said.

“If you haven’t been taking this pandemic seriously until now, you should,” Miller said. Do your part, stay home whenever possible, limit the exposure of your family and community. Please utilize JIC@leavenworthcounty.gov to submit any questions.

