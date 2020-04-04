The Leavenworth County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment release daily statistics about COVID-19 cases in the county and state.

Here are statistics released April 3. Previous days’ numbers are shown in parentheses.

Leavenworth County has 33 confirmed cases through LCHD. and 103 total between confirmed and self-reporting probable cases.

LCHD now is posting a county map with numbers for cities or multiple townships. Tonganoxie now has eight of those total cases.

According to LCHD, the numbers reflected on the map include lab-confirmed positive cases and self-reporting probable cases. Cases are classified as "probable" if an individual self-reports symptomology that meets criteria for COVID-19 . These cases demonstrate a high suspicion that an individual has the virus without the ability to test. At this time, our testing capabilities are limited by criteria set by KDHE and the availability of tests, according to the site. Go to leavenworthcounty.org and click on the COVID-19 banner for more information.

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Numbers are updated 4 p.m. daily

COVID-19 Case Map

KDHE limits the display of health date to a minimum of 5 cases per area. All numbers represent confirmed and probable identified cases from self-reporting.

Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie, Kickapoo townships: 15 (15)

Delaware, Lansing townships: 20 (18)

Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger, Tonganoxie tonwships: 10 (10)

Basehor: 7 (7)

Tonganoxie: 8 (8)

Leavenworth: 76 (72)

Confirmed cases: 33 (28)

Negative results: 387 (368)

Pending results: 13 (15)

Self-reporting probable cases: 103 (102)

Self-reporting responses: 281 (277)

Hospitalized: 5 (5)

Active cases = confirmed - (recovered + death): 29

Recovered: 3 (3)

Deaths: 1 (0)

KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT

Updates as of April 1. The numbers are updated 11 a.m. daily.

Cases: 620 (552)

Hospitalizations: 151 (138)

Statewide deaths: 17 (13)

Negative tests: 6,454 (6,059)

Positive tests by performing lab

State lab: (KHEL) 160

Private labs: 460

Total: 620

Cases by age group

Age group No. of ill persons % ill persons

0-9 years 4 0.6

10-19 years 7 1.1

20-34 years 92 14.8

35-44 years 89 14.4

45-54 years 109 17.6

55-64 years 127 20.5

65-74 years 106 17.1

75-84 years 54 8.7

85+ years 32 5.2

Cases by sex

Female: 334

Male: 285

Unknown: 1

Total hospitalizations

Hospitalized: 151

Non-hospitalized: 295

Total: 446

*A case is defined as a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Case counts are preliminary and subject to change.

Atchison County: 1 (1)

Barton County: 3 (2)

Bourbon County: 3 (3)

Butler County: 7 (7)

Chatauqua County: 2 (1)

Cherokee County: 5 (4)

Clay County: 1 (1)

Cloud County: 1 (1)

Coffey County: 18 (16)

Cowley County: 1 (1)

Crawford County: 4 (6)

Doniphan County: 1 (1)

Douglas County: 31 (31)

Finney County: 4 (3)

Ford County: 1 (0)

Franklin County: 9 (8)

Gove County: 1 (1)

Harvey County: 2 (2)

Jackson County: 1 (1)

Jefferson County: 2 (1)

Johnson County: 171 (161)

Labette County: 1 (1)

Leavenworth County: 31 (27)

Linn County: 5 (5)

Lyon County: 17 (16)

McPherson County: 6 (5)

Mitchell County: 2 (2)

Montgomery County: 6 (6)

Morris County: 2 (2)

Neosho County 1 (1)

Osage County: 3 (3)

Ottawa County: 1 (1)

Pottawatomie County: 2 (2)

Pratt County: 1 (1)

Reno County: 9 (8)

Riley County: 11 (6)

Saline County: 4 (3)

Sedgwick County: 85 (79)

Shawnee County: 24 (20)

Stafford County: 1 (1)

Stevens County: 1 (1)

Sumner County: 2 (1)

Woodson County: 3 (3)

Wyandotte County: 131 (106)

Number of Kansas counties with confirmed cases: 43 (43) out of 105 counties