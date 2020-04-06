Tonganoxie USD 464 and Tonganoxie City Council will be meeting tonight through Zoom virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrons and residents will be able to watch or listen to the public meetings.

The school board meeting at 6 p.m. for a special meeting. The Zoom meeting can be viewed live on the school district’s YouTube channel online. The meeting also can be viewed later on the channel.

City Council also will have a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Residents will be able to listen to the meeting by calling 312-626-6799. Residents then can enter the meeting identification number 535-162-053 and then press the pound sign for the 7 p.m. meeting.

The meeting will not be live streamed on Facebook Live as they normally have been.

The school board agenda can be viewed by clicking here; the City Council agenda can be viewed by clicking here.