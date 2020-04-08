Today's news
COVID-19 updates, statewide and Leavenworth County for April 6
April 8, 2020
Leavenworth County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment release daily statistics about COVID-19 cases in the county and state.
Here are statistics released April 6. Previous days’ numbers are shown in parentheses.
LVCO HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Numbers are updated 4 p.m. daily
COVID-19 Case Map
KDHE limits the display of health date to a minimum of 5 cases per area. All numbers represent confirmed and probable identified cases from self-reporting.
Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie, Kickapoo townships: 16 (15)
Delaware, Lansing townships: 24 (23)
Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger, Tonganoxie tonwships: 10 (10)
Basehor: 7 (7)
Tonganoxie: 8 (8)
Leavenworth: 78 (76)
Confirmed cases: 38 (33)
Negative results: 421 (387)
Pending results: 1 (2)
Self-reporting probable cases: 103 (103)
Self-reporting responses: 295 (287)
Hospitalized: 6 (5)
Active cases = confirmed - (recovered + death): 34 (28)
Recovered: 5 (5)
Deaths: 1 (1)
KANSAS DEPT. OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT
Updates as of April 4. The numbers are updated 11 a.m. daily.
Cases: 845 (747)
Hospitalizations: 198 (183)
Statewide deaths: 25 (22)
Negative tests: 8,239 (7,476)
Positive tests by performing lab
State lab: (KHEL) 214 (194)
Private labs: 631 (553)
Total: 845 (747)
Cases by age group
Age No. of ill persons % ill persons
0-9 years 6 (4) 0.7 (0.5)
10-19 years 11 (11) 1.3 (1.5)
20-34 years 124 (110) 14.7 (14.7)
35-44 years 114 (105) 13.5 (14.1)
45-54 years 161 (139) 19.1 (18.6)
55-64 years 166 (151) 19.7 (20.2)
65-74 years 135 (120) 16.0 (16.1)
75-84 years 77 (68) 9.1 (9.1)
85+ years 49 (39) 5.8 (5.2)
Not reported: 2 (0)
Cases by sex
Female: 464 (408)
Male: 380 (338)
Not reported: 1 (0)
Total: 845 (747)
Total hospitalizations
Hospitalized: 198 (183)
Non-hospitalized: 407 (371)
Total: 605 (554)
*A case is defined as a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
Confirmed cases by county
Case counts are preliminary and subject to change.
Atchison County: 2 (2)
Barton County: 3 (3)
Bourbon County: 6 (3)
Butler County: 8 (8)
Chatauqua County: 3 (3)
Cherokee County: 5 (5)
Clay County: 1 (1)
Cloud County: 1 (1)
Coffey County: 29 (24)
Cowley County: 1 (1)
Crawford County: 4 (4)
Doniphan County: 1 (1)
Douglas County: 36 (33)
Finney County: 10 (10)
Franklin County: 10 (9)
Gove County: 1 (1)
Harvey County: 3 (2)
Jackson County: 1 (1)
Jefferson County: 3 (2)
Johnson County: 212 (192)
Labette County: 5 (4)
Leavenworth County: 40 (36)
Linn County: 5 (5)
Lyon County: 23 (23)
McPherson County: 9 (9)
Mitchell County: 2 (2)
Montgomery County: 9 (6)
Morris County: 2 (2)
Neosho County 1 (1)
Osage County: 3 (3)
Ottawa County: 3 (3)
Pottawatomie County: 3 (2)
Pratt County: 1 (1)
Reno County: 10 (9)
Republic County: 1 (1)
Riley County: 14 (11)
Saline County: 7 (5)
Sedgwick County: 124 (108)
Shawnee County: 36 (31)
Stafford County: 1 (1)
Stevens County: 1 (1)
Sumner County: 2 (2)
Wabaunsee County: 1 (0)
Woodson County: 3 (3)
Wyandotte County: 186 (158)
Number of Kansas counties with confirmed cases: 45 (44) out of 105 counties
