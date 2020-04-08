COVID-19 updates, statewide and Leavenworth County for April 6

Leavenworth County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment release daily statistics about COVID-19 cases in the county and state.

Here are statistics released April 6. Previous days’ numbers are shown in parentheses.

LVCO HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Numbers are updated 4 p.m. daily

COVID-19 Case Map

KDHE limits the display of health date to a minimum of 5 cases per area. All numbers represent confirmed and probable identified cases from self-reporting.

Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie, Kickapoo townships: 16 (15)

Delaware, Lansing townships: 24 (23)

Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger, Tonganoxie tonwships: 10 (10)

Basehor: 7 (7)

Tonganoxie: 8 (8)

Leavenworth: 78 (76)

Confirmed cases: 38 (33)

Negative results: 421 (387)

Pending results: 1 (2)

Self-reporting probable cases: 103 (103)

Self-reporting responses: 295 (287)

Hospitalized: 6 (5)

Active cases = confirmed - (recovered + death): 34 (28)

Recovered: 5 (5)

Deaths: 1 (1)

KANSAS DEPT. OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT

Updates as of April 4. The numbers are updated 11 a.m. daily.

Cases: 845 (747)

Hospitalizations: 198 (183)

Statewide deaths: 25 (22)

Negative tests: 8,239 (7,476)

Positive tests by performing lab

State lab: (KHEL) 214 (194)

Private labs: 631 (553)

Total: 845 (747)

Cases by age group

Age No. of ill persons % ill persons

0-9 years 6 (4) 0.7 (0.5)

10-19 years 11 (11) 1.3 (1.5)

20-34 years 124 (110) 14.7 (14.7)

35-44 years 114 (105) 13.5 (14.1)

45-54 years 161 (139) 19.1 (18.6)

55-64 years 166 (151) 19.7 (20.2)

65-74 years 135 (120) 16.0 (16.1)

75-84 years 77 (68) 9.1 (9.1)

85+ years 49 (39) 5.8 (5.2)

Not reported: 2 (0)

Cases by sex

Female: 464 (408)

Male: 380 (338)

Not reported: 1 (0)

Total: 845 (747)

Total hospitalizations

Hospitalized: 198 (183)

Non-hospitalized: 407 (371)

Total: 605 (554)

*A case is defined as a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Confirmed cases by county

Case counts are preliminary and subject to change.

Atchison County: 2 (2)

Barton County: 3 (3)

Bourbon County: 6 (3)

Butler County: 8 (8)

Chatauqua County: 3 (3)

Cherokee County: 5 (5)

Clay County: 1 (1)

Cloud County: 1 (1)

Coffey County: 29 (24)

Cowley County: 1 (1)

Crawford County: 4 (4)

Doniphan County: 1 (1)

Douglas County: 36 (33)

Finney County: 10 (10)

Franklin County: 10 (9)

Gove County: 1 (1)

Harvey County: 3 (2)

Jackson County: 1 (1)

Jefferson County: 3 (2)

Johnson County: 212 (192)

Labette County: 5 (4)

Leavenworth County: 40 (36)

Linn County: 5 (5)

Lyon County: 23 (23)

McPherson County: 9 (9)

Mitchell County: 2 (2)

Montgomery County: 9 (6)

Morris County: 2 (2)

Neosho County 1 (1)

Osage County: 3 (3)

Ottawa County: 3 (3)

Pottawatomie County: 3 (2)

Pratt County: 1 (1)

Reno County: 10 (9)

Republic County: 1 (1)

Riley County: 14 (11)

Saline County: 7 (5)

Sedgwick County: 124 (108)

Shawnee County: 36 (31)

Stafford County: 1 (1)

Stevens County: 1 (1)

Sumner County: 2 (2)

Wabaunsee County: 1 (0)

Woodson County: 3 (3)

Wyandotte County: 186 (158)

Number of Kansas counties with confirmed cases: 45 (44) out of 105 counties