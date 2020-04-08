Today's news
COVID-19 updates, statewide and Leavenworth County for April 7, 2020
April 8, 2020
Leavenworth County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment release daily statistics about COVID-19 cases in the county and state.
Here are statistics released April 7. Previous days’ numbers are shown in parentheses.
LVCO HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Numbers are updated 4 p.m. daily
COVID-19 Case Map
KDHE limits the display of health date to a minimum of 5 cases per area. All numbers represent confirmed and probable identified cases from self-reporting.
Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie, Kickapoo townships: 16 (16)
Delaware, Lansing townships: 31 (24)
Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger, Tonganoxie tonwships: 10 (10)
Basehor: 7 (7)
Tonganoxie: 9 (8)
Leavenworth: 81 (78)
Confirmed cases: 51 (38)
Negative results: 488 (421)
Pending results: 1 (1)
Self-reporting probable cases: 103 (103)
Self-reporting responses: 299 (297)
Hospitalized: 7 (6)
Active cases = confirmed - (recovered + death): 43 (34)
Recovered: 7 (5)
Deaths: 1 (1)
KANSAS DEPT. OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT
Updates as of April 7. The numbers are updated 11 a.m. daily.
Cases: 900 (845)
Hospitalizations: 223 (198)
Statewide deaths: 27 (25)
Negative tests: 8,614 (8,239)
Positive tests by performing lab
State lab: (KHEL) 223 (214)
Private labs: 677 (631)
Total: 900 (845)
Cases by age group
Age No. of ill persons % ill persons
0-9 years 8 (6) 0.9 (0.7)
10-19 years 11 (11) 1.2 (1.3)
20-34 years 140 (124) 15.6 (14.7)
35-44 years 118 (114) 13.1 (13.5)
45-54 years 172 (139) 19.1 (19.1)
55-64 years 181 (166) 19.1 (19.7)
65-74 years 140 (135) 15.6 (16.0)
75-84 years 80 (77) 8.9 (9.1)
85+ years 50 (49) 5.8 (5.6)
Cases by sex
Female: 491 (464)
Male: 406 (380)
Not reported: 3 (1)
Total: 900 (900)
Age Range
Average: 54
Median: 55
Youngest: 0
Oldest: 97
Total hospitalizations
Hospitalized: 223 (198)
Non-hospitalized: 471 (407)
Total: 694 (605)
*A case is defined as a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
Confirmed cases by county
Case counts are preliminary and subject to change.
Atchison County: 2 (2)
Barber County: 1 (0)
Barton County: 3 (3)
Bourbon County: 6 (6)
Butler County: 8 (8)
Chatauqua County: 3 (3)
Cherokee County: 5 (5)
Clay County: 1 (1)
Cloud County: 2 (1)
Coffey County: 32 (29)
Cowley County: 1 (1)
Crawford County: 4 (4)
Doniphan County: 1 (1)
Douglas County: 38 (36)
Finney County: 10 (10)
Ford County: 1 (0)
Franklin County: 10 (10)
Gove County: 1 (1)
Harvey County: 4 (3)
Jackson County: 1 (1)
Jefferson County: 3 (3)
Johnson County: 219 (212)
Labette County: 8 (5)
Leavenworth County: 43 (40)
Linn County: 5 (5)
Lyon County: 24 (23)
Marion County: 3 (0)
McPherson County: 10 (10)
Miami County: 2 (0)
Mitchell County: 2 (2)
Montgomery County: 9 (9)
Morris County: 2 (2)
Neosho County 1 (1)
Osage County: 3 (3)
Ottawa County: 3 (3)
Pottawatomie County: 3 (3)
Pratt County: 1 (1)
Reno County: 10 (10)
Republic County: 2 (1)
Riley County: 17 (14)
Saline County: 7 (7)
Sedgwick County: 134 (124)
Shawnee County: 43 (36)
Stafford County: 1 (1)
Stevens County: 1 (1)
Sumner County: 2 (2)
Wabaunsee County: 1 (1)
Woodson County: 3 (3)
Wyandotte County: 192 (186)
Number of Kansas counties with confirmed cases: 50 (45) out of 105 counties
