COVID-19 updates, statewide and Leavenworth County for April 7, 2020

Leavenworth County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment release daily statistics about COVID-19 cases in the county and state.

Here are statistics released April 7. Previous days’ numbers are shown in parentheses.

LVCO HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Numbers are updated 4 p.m. daily

COVID-19 Case Map

KDHE limits the display of health date to a minimum of 5 cases per area. All numbers represent confirmed and probable identified cases from self-reporting.

Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie, Kickapoo townships: 16 (16)

Delaware, Lansing townships: 31 (24)

Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger, Tonganoxie tonwships: 10 (10)

Basehor: 7 (7)

Tonganoxie: 9 (8)

Leavenworth: 81 (78)

Confirmed cases: 51 (38)

Negative results: 488 (421)

Pending results: 1 (1)

Self-reporting probable cases: 103 (103)

Self-reporting responses: 299 (297)

Hospitalized: 7 (6)

Active cases = confirmed - (recovered + death): 43 (34)

Recovered: 7 (5)

Deaths: 1 (1)

KANSAS DEPT. OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT

Updates as of April 7. The numbers are updated 11 a.m. daily.

Cases: 900 (845)

Hospitalizations: 223 (198)

Statewide deaths: 27 (25)

Negative tests: 8,614 (8,239)

Positive tests by performing lab

State lab: (KHEL) 223 (214)

Private labs: 677 (631)

Total: 900 (845)

Cases by age group

Age No. of ill persons % ill persons

0-9 years 8 (6) 0.9 (0.7)

10-19 years 11 (11) 1.2 (1.3)

20-34 years 140 (124) 15.6 (14.7)

35-44 years 118 (114) 13.1 (13.5)

45-54 years 172 (139) 19.1 (19.1)

55-64 years 181 (166) 19.1 (19.7)

65-74 years 140 (135) 15.6 (16.0)

75-84 years 80 (77) 8.9 (9.1)

85+ years 50 (49) 5.8 (5.6)

Cases by sex

Female: 491 (464)

Male: 406 (380)

Not reported: 3 (1)

Total: 900 (900)

Age Range

Average: 54

Median: 55

Youngest: 0

Oldest: 97

Total hospitalizations

Hospitalized: 223 (198)

Non-hospitalized: 471 (407)

Total: 694 (605)

*A case is defined as a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Confirmed cases by county

Case counts are preliminary and subject to change.

Atchison County: 2 (2)

Barber County: 1 (0)

Barton County: 3 (3)

Bourbon County: 6 (6)

Butler County: 8 (8)

Chatauqua County: 3 (3)

Cherokee County: 5 (5)

Clay County: 1 (1)

Cloud County: 2 (1)

Coffey County: 32 (29)

Cowley County: 1 (1)

Crawford County: 4 (4)

Doniphan County: 1 (1)

Douglas County: 38 (36)

Finney County: 10 (10)

Ford County: 1 (0)

Franklin County: 10 (10)

Gove County: 1 (1)

Harvey County: 4 (3)

Jackson County: 1 (1)

Jefferson County: 3 (3)

Johnson County: 219 (212)

Labette County: 8 (5)

Leavenworth County: 43 (40)

Linn County: 5 (5)

Lyon County: 24 (23)

Marion County: 3 (0)

McPherson County: 10 (10)

Miami County: 2 (0)

Mitchell County: 2 (2)

Montgomery County: 9 (9)

Morris County: 2 (2)

Neosho County 1 (1)

Osage County: 3 (3)

Ottawa County: 3 (3)

Pottawatomie County: 3 (3)

Pratt County: 1 (1)

Reno County: 10 (10)

Republic County: 2 (1)

Riley County: 17 (14)

Saline County: 7 (7)

Sedgwick County: 134 (124)

Shawnee County: 43 (36)

Stafford County: 1 (1)

Stevens County: 1 (1)

Sumner County: 2 (2)

Wabaunsee County: 1 (1)

Woodson County: 3 (3)

Wyandotte County: 192 (186)

Number of Kansas counties with confirmed cases: 50 (45) out of 105 counties