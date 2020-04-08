Gambino’s to offer free lunch to students today

Gambino’s Pizza in Tonganoxie is offering free lunches to anyone ages 1-18 today for a grab-and-go lunch.

The meals have a cheese pizza, juice and milk.

Meals will be offered 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of the restaurant, at 1208 Front St.

The youths must be present to receive the free meals while practicing proper social distancing.

Anyone utilizing the special deal is asked to drive up to the front parking lot of the restaurant and not the drive-thru lane unless placing an order.

Gambino’s also is offering half-price small, medium and large pizzas during that time. To place an order, or for more information, call the restaurant at 913-845-2242.