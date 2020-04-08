Today's news
Second Harvest to offer mobile pantry Thursday at Cornerstone church while supplies last
April 8, 2020
Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will have a free food distribution day this week.
The pantry, which is open to all residents, will be 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last at Cornerstone Family Worship Center, 205 E. U.S. Highway 24-40. Residents will receive boxes of various boxed goods and produce.
