This year’s Miles for Marilyn 5K Race and Walk is going virtual.

The fourth annual race, which benefits scholarship opportunities to graduating Tonganoxie High School seniors, originally was scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the race is continuing as a virtual race.

People who registered for the race are encouraged to run Saturday or whenever they want to get out and run. Those who do run are encouraged to take selfies and share on the Miles for Marilyn Facebook page or on Twitter with #MilesforMarilynTongieStrong. The THS cross country program hosts the event in honor of Weller, who worked as a physical therapist in Leavenworth County schools for 32 years.

“It was a difficult decision and we hate losing the community ‘in-person’ togetherness of race day, but by going virtual we hope to keep the spirit of the race alive,” a post last month on the Facebook page read.

Online registration is staying open through race day for anyone who wants to contribute and participate. Those who already have registered have options on the runsignup.com page to either receive a refund or donate your registration fee to the race. Proceeds from this year's race will still be used to fund the Marilyn Weller Memorial Scholarship.

Race organizers also encourage participants to register for more races after the stay-at-home order concludes.

“Finally, once this whole thing clears up — get out and register for more races,” the Facebook post said. “Area and national race organizers are taking a huge hit with this and could use all the support we can give them.”