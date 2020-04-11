People across the country are finding ways to connect with each other or show support for health care workers and others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago residents broke out their flashlights on apartment balconies and outside their homes or honked horns in their vehicles and so on.

Others have all gone outside at a certain time to bang pots and pans.

Another option that has floated around through social media is howling at the sky, something some Tonganoxie residents plan to do Saturday night.

Mayor David Frese posted an event on his Facebook page about going outside residents' homes and "howl at the sky" at 8 p.m. today.

Frese encourages residents on his Facebook event page to "howl at the sky like werewolves" and "be loud."

"Let's make them hear us in Lawrence and Leavenworth," the post read.