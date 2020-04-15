Brothers Market continues to take precautions for customers as the COVID-19 pandemic moves further into spring.

Rich Swedo, store manager at the Tonganoxie grocery store, checkout lanes continue to have protective guards that separate customers from clerks. People also can call in with orders for pickup or delivery within city limits from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Customers can call in their orders to the store at 913-845-2949 and let employees know when they would like to pick up their groceries. Swedo noted that employees wear gloves and practice proper social distancing and related precautions when filling orders.

He said the store also has stickers and other notifications throughout the store reminding customers of social distancing practices being implemented there. Aisles are now designated with “one-way traffic” as well.

“People have been pretty good,” Swedo said about customers following the new policies due to the pandemic.

Brothers Market also is reserving early shopping hours for customers who are 65 and older or have underlying health conditions from 7-9 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

As for toilet paper and paper towels, those items still are in the process of getting back to normal levels of inventory, but Swedo noted that egg and beef prices are starting to come down at the store, which is at 319 Ridge St. in Tonganoxie. Market changes with the pandemic had caused an uptick in prices on those items, but Swedo said prices trending toward normal prices that customers saw before the pandemic.