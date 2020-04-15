This year’s Miles for Marilyn 5K Race and Walk went virtual — and still raised $2,500 in the process.

The fourth annual race, which benefited scholarship opportunities to graduating Tonganoxie High School seniors, originally had been scheduled for this past Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the race continued on as a virtual race.

People who registered for the race were encouraged to run Saturday or whenever they wanted to get out and run. Those who did run were encouraged to take selfies and share on the Miles for Marilyn Facebook page or on Twitter with #MilesforMarilynTongieStrong. Folks who still plan to run also are encouraged to post on social media with the hashtag. The THS cross country program hosts the event annually in honor of Weller, who worked as a physical therapist in Leavenworth County schools for 32 years.

“It was a difficult decision and we hate losing the community ‘in-person’ togetherness of race day, but by going virtual we hope to keep the spirit of the race alive,” a post last month on the Facebook page read.

Online registration stayed open through race day for anyone who wanted to contribute and participate. Those who already registered had options on the runsignup.com page to either receive a refund or donate registration fees to the race. Proceeds from this year’s race will still be used to fund the Marilyn Weller Memorial Scholarship.

THS coach John Tollefson said the $2,500 was raised through registrations, donations and sponsorships.

Tollefson and other race organizers also encourage participants to register for more races after the stay-at-home order concludes.

“Finally, once this whole thing clears up — get out and register for more races,” the Facebook post said. “Area and national race organizers are taking a huge hit with this and could use all the support we can give them.”