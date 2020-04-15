Erin Merril with Eskie and Associates shared updates with the board about high school construction upgrade plans.

Demolition of the current district office and the building just west of the Tonganoxie High School east campus building will be torn down first when work begins in late May.

Merril said the district will be looking at running Kansas Gas Service utility lines around the west side of the west campus building. Plans for more direct routing of utility lines and been proposed, with other utility companies signing off, but Kansas Gas Service had concerns and instead is printing the alternative. Merril said substantial change in costs weren’t expected with that alteration.

She did follow up with some “really good news” in that Evergy would not be charging the district to relocate its lines.

The Tongie Strong Construction Committee met Tuesday night through a Zoom meeting. Several school board members indicated during Monday’s regular board meeting that they also wanted to be part of the construction meeting, so a special meeting was called Tuesday morning so that the board members could all participate in the meeting regarding new construction at the high school campus.