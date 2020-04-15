Archive for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Site plan being developed for possible Tonganoxie USD 464 transportation building

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

April 15, 2020

The district continues to explore constructing a transportation building near the elementary and middle school campus. Superintendent Loren Feldkamp told the board Monday that Schlegals continues to develop a site plan that the district potentially could advertise to potential construction companies soon.

