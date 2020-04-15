Archive for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Site plan being developed for possible Tonganoxie USD 464 transportation building
April 15, 2020
The district continues to explore constructing a transportation building near the elementary and middle school campus. Superintendent Loren Feldkamp told the board Monday that Schlegals continues to develop a site plan that the district potentially could advertise to potential construction companies soon.
