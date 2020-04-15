Board President Jim Bothwell and Feldkamp said that the district is working closely with city and county officials during the pandemic.

They are planning proceed with weekly meetings with city officials to best coordinate about keeping the community informed about any changes due to the pandemic and the stay-at-home order.

In other business, the board:

Approved, 7-0, minutes from the March 16 and April 6 meetings, bills, treasurer’s report, donations and surplus disposal.

Approved, 7-0, Kansas Association of School Boards membership renewal for 2020-21.

Approved, 7-0, KASB legal assistance fund.

Approved, 7-0, temporary suspension of board of education policy regarding patron comments during while meetings are conduced virtually through Zoom.