Tonganoxie school board members approved contract and work agreements at Monday’s board meeting that members conducted through a Zoom meeting that was broadcast on the district’s YouTube meeting.

Contracts/work agreements were approved for Reagan Proctor, Tonganoxie Elementary School early childhood special education teacher for 2020-21; Rose Stuhlsatz, Tonganoxie High School math teacher for the 2020-21 school year; Amy Lawson, TES Art Teacher 2020-21; and Chris Simon, TES fifth-grade teacher 2020-21.

Transfers were approved for Mary Bartels, from sixth-grade literature to seventh-grade technology; and Cynthia Espy, from seventh-grade literature to sixth-grade literature.

Resignations were accepted from Brad Shelton, THS freshman boys basketball; and Kimberly Nemchik, TES student nutrition.