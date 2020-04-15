Archive for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Tonganoxie USD 464 board approves personnel recommendations
April 15, 2020
Tonganoxie school board members approved contract and work agreements at Monday’s board meeting that members conducted through a Zoom meeting that was broadcast on the district’s YouTube meeting.
Contracts/work agreements were approved for Reagan Proctor, Tonganoxie Elementary School early childhood special education teacher for 2020-21; Rose Stuhlsatz, Tonganoxie High School math teacher for the 2020-21 school year; Amy Lawson, TES Art Teacher 2020-21; and Chris Simon, TES fifth-grade teacher 2020-21.
Transfers were approved for Mary Bartels, from sixth-grade literature to seventh-grade technology; and Cynthia Espy, from seventh-grade literature to sixth-grade literature.
Resignations were accepted from Brad Shelton, THS freshman boys basketball; and Kimberly Nemchik, TES student nutrition.
