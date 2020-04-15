Archive for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office staff moving April 27 to West Haven Baptist Church for interim space

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

By Shawn Linenberger

April 15, 2020

District office moving to temporary space at West Haven Baptist Church later this month.

The USD 464 central office will be relocating April 27 to West Haven Baptist Church. The church, near U.S. Highway 24-40 and Washington Street, offered free space to the district while crews begin work on the THS campus in the coming months.

The district offices eventually will have a permanent home in what is now the THS west campus.

