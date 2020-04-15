Tonganoxie USD 464 students are involved in their online instruction and engaging with teachers at a 90 percent clip, according to Assistant Superintendent Tonya Phillips.

Phillips told the board during Monday’s meeting that the engagement means students and teachers are engaging through Chromebooks, Google Classroom or other technology.

The assistant superintendent also noted that some administrators from other states also have contacted USD 464 faculty and administrators about how they are implementing the distance learning with school buildings across the state closed for the rest of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All board members participated in the Zoom meeting, which was broadcast live on the district’s YouTube channel. Patrons also can watch the full meeting and others anytime by going to the website.