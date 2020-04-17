Leavenworth County now is at 94 active cases, according to data the local health department released late Friday afternoon.

In total, county has confirmed 117 cases, as 21 have recovered and two have died, the Leavenworth County Health Department reported on its website.

Along with the confirmed cases through testing are 104 probable cases through self-reporting.

LCHD also updates a county map showing combined confirmed tests and probable cases.

There are 11 in both Tonganoxie and Basehor, 10 among Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships and 18 amon Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo townships.

Leavenworth is at 105 and Delaware and Lansing townships at 66.

As of Friday, there are nine pending results and eight residents being hospitalized.

In addition, the county has seen 902 negative cases and had 308 self-reporting responses.

Kansas now is at 1,705 confirmed cases since testing for the COVID-19 virus started.

There have been 84 deaths, 375 hospitalizations and 15,196 negative tests.

Of Kansas’ 105 counties, 39 still have no confirmed cases, according to KDHE.

Wyandotte County is at 400 cases, Johnson County at 358, Sedgwick County at 226, Shawnee County at 88 and Ford County at 84. Dodge City is the county seat of Ford County. Finney County had 51 confirmed cases midday Thursday.

Most counties without confirmed cases so far are in the western part of the state. There are four-county pockets in north central Kansas (Russell, Lincoln, Ellsworth and Rice counties) and along the the Nebraska border north of Manhattan, Topeka and Lawrence (Washington, Marshall, Nemaha and Brown counties) where no cases officially have been confirmed.

There also are four counties along the Nebraska border in northwest Kansas in a row with no confirmed cases: Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur and Norton, though many others in their area also have no confirmed cases.