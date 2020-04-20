A 72-year-old Tonganoxie man who was reported missing Monday was seen Tuesday morning in Harrisonville, Mo., Tonganoxie police announced in the department's latest release.

Family members reported Brian Harris Clark missing about 2 p.m. Monday.

The Tonganoxie Police Department announced Tuesday that Clark was thought to have south from the Kansas City metro area. He was seen about 4 p.m. Monday in Baxter Springs and 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in Harrisonville, according to the release.

"We have alerted police agencies in that area and hope to find him soon," the Tuesday release said.



Clark lives in Tonganoxie, but had been visiting family in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday. Family members last spoke with Clark about 6 p.m. Sunday while he was driving through Kansas City, Kan., toward Tonganoxie.

TPD issued a Silver Alert on Monday afternoon as law enforcement officials worked to locate the Tonganoxie resident.

Clark is reported to have dementia, and is driving a 2017 white Nissan Altima with Kansas tag 891 CMD.

TPD is requesting assistance in locating Mr. Clark and asks anyone with information to call its dispatcher at 913-682-5724 or 913-369-3754.

