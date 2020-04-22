Senior citizens can get free lunch pickup meals at 1866 Bar and Grill in downtown Tonganoxie.

The restaurant recently announce on Facebook that it would be offering free meals to seniors from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays until further notice.

Chicken strips and macaroni and cheese will be on the menu Monday for senior citizens. Those interested in the offering can stop by during that two-hour window.

For more about the meals, call the restaurant at 913-369-7007.