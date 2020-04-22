Tonganoxie’s 2020 budget calls for a final — and largest — single payment to Leavenworth County for its part in the County Road 1 project.

Porter said current revenue projections show that the city’s capital outlay fund will be in good shape for making a $500,000 payment to the county in late fall. Tonganoxie’s total contribution to the project will be $1.5 million after the latest payment is made.

The city made 10 payments of $100,000 leading unto this year’s final balloon payment.

Leavenworth County funded about half of the $16.7 million CR1 project that revamped County Road 1 and created a new turnpike interchange at County Road 1 and Interstate-70.

Tonganoxie pledged $1.5 million, Kansas Turnpike Authority $2 million, Kansas Department of Transportation $910,000 and $490,000 from federal earmarks.

The interchange opened in December 2009.