The pantry at Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank continues to be in need of more cereal, meat and hand soap as the food bank is open select times Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janet Stuke with Good Shepherd said Monday that the organization’s wish list remains the same as the previous week. Good Shepherd, 423 E. Fourth St., continues to have good inventory levels with eggs, jelly and soup crackers, but now could use more cereal and still would accept frozen or refrigerated meats or canned meats.

“Our traffic has been about the same,” Stuke said. “We’re just reminding people we are open 9-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. “Those times are for food pickup or for anyone bringing by donations. It’s a good time to do either one of those things.”

Everyone is encouraged to call ahead if they can to let staff know they are coming by during those times at 913-845-3964.

The Mirror is reporting on the organization’s inventory needs on a weekly basis during the pandemic.

Good Shepherd also has been receiving weekly bread donations from Great Harvest Bread Company in Lawrence.

The organization isn’t taking on new families for monetary assistance just yet because people aren’t being permitted to come inside the building.

No thrift store items are being accepted at this time while the store remains closed during the pandemic. Monetary donations still are being accepted. Checks may be sent to Good Shepherd at P.O. Box 667.

Residents also can continue to put food items in the book nook at the downtown pocket park, Fourth and Delaware streets for others to grab food if they need it.