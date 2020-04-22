The Tonganoxie High School Class of 1995 recently announced that this year’s THS alumni banquet was being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the banquet serving as a way for alumni to reconnect with classmates and other friends, the THS Alumni Association provides three $1,000 scholarships each year to graduating seniors. The alumni banquet traditionally provides a boost to scholarship donations. Organizers are asking THS alumni and supporters to consider making a donation to the scholarship fund. Checks can be made payable to USD 464 Education Foundation and can be given to Amy Drake or mailed to the USD 464 Education Foundation at P.O. Box 219, Tonganoxie 66086.