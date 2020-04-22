Tonganoxie Days will be moving to September this year.

Mayor David Frese asked for the City Council’s blessing during Monday night’s regular meeting to announce the change.

Frese has been working with other community leaders in planning events both in June when Tonganoxie Days has occurred, along with the Sunflower Stroll and the Tonganoxie Arts Council Plein Arts Festival. The TAC event started last year, while the stroll has been an annual event the last few years.

Frese discussed moving the festival to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even if they called it off for May 3, I don’t think that gives us enough time,” Frese said, referring to the state’s stay-at-home order that currently runs through May 3.

“Scrambling doesn’t make sense to me,” Council Member Chris Donnelly said, referring to the prospects of having a few weeks to organize the event, which normally takes place the second weekend in June.

Monday’s meeting was the city’s second virtual meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council conducted its open meeting via Zoom video chat meeting. As was the case during the first meeting this month, residents could call in to the meeting and listen in.