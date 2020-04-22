More than 20 celebrity athletes, including PGA golfer Gary Woodland, will present Best of Kansas Prep awards this summer to standout Kansas high school student-athletes in June during a virtual show.

Several Tonganoxie High student-athletes have been invited to the show, which now will take place June 18 as a virtual event due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, in its third year, originally was scheduled for June 25 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.

Instead, the event now will be aired June 18 online.

ESPN sports personalities Jesse Palmer and Sage Steele will be the hosts.

THS student-athletes selected for the awards event are Cooper Cunningham (football), Eli Gilmore (boys cross country), Cole Sample (football), Connor Searcy (boys wrestling), Grayson Sonntag (boys wrestling) and Javier Trujillo (boys soccer).

Gilmore placed fifth in Class 4A at the state cross country meet this past October as a freshman.

His performance also helped lead THS to a third-place team finish in Wamego.

Cunningham and Sample helped the THS football team to its best season in school history with a 10-1 record as seniors, while Searcy (senior) and Sonntag (sophomore) won state titles for the THS boys wrestling team. Trujillo, meanwhile, led the Chieftains to an 8-7-2 record in boys soccer this past fall his senior season. THS had eight of its matches decided by a goal.

The on-demand broadcast will be available at 6 p.m. June 18 on YouTube and cjonline.com.

The Topeka Capital-Journal and Gannett Media Kansas are presenting the event.