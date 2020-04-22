Brajkovic told the council that he anticipated the summer pool season at Tonganoxie Water Park to be different than normal year of preparing the water park and opening for the summer, but he said he wanted to hold off on any decisions to cancel for the summer just yet.

The city manager noted that Frese had shared a news story with him about Manhattan officials already announcing plans to cancel the summer season for its aquatic center, but Brajkovic wanted to move closer to pool season before making such a decision.

During a normal year, Tonganoxie Water Park opens up for the summer season in late May and closes in early September.