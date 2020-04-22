Tonganoxie ranks No. 2 and Basehor No. 3 in HomeSnacks’ Top 10 Safest Cities in Kansas list.

HomeSnacks, a website that has compiled best and worst lists for cities, counties and state for the last five years, “combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps and dozens of other sources into bite-sized studies to help you understand what it’s like to live in different communities across the country,” according to its website.

Tonganoxie made a big jump from 2019, as it was ranked No. 13 this past year. Basehor went from No. 5 in 2019 to No. 3 this year.

With a population of 5,508, Tonganoxie ranks fifth in the state in lowest violent crimes per 100,000 with 108, and third lowest in property crimes per 100,000 with 1,071, according to the HomeSnacks latest statistics.

The website had this to say about the community: “Tonganoxie may have a funny name, but the city is dead serious when it comes to safety.

And the dedication shows; Tonganoxie wasn’t even in the top 10 safest cities in Kansas last year, but now it’s nearly the safest city in the whole state. Tonganoxie has an especially low property crime rate compared with the rest of Kansas, not to mention experiencing only a handful of violent crimes in the last year of available data.”

Basehor, with a population of 6,239 ranks sixth safest in violent crimes per 100,000 with 112 and property crimes per 100,000 for fourth safest with 1,089

“This city in Leavenworth County offers a Kansas City vibe with a laid-back suburban feel. There’s a true sense of community in Basehor, and education is a top priority,” the site said.

Valley Center ranked No. 1 after being No. 4 the previous year.

Leawood switched spots with Valley Center from 2019, McPherson was No. 5 (up 17), Ulysses No. 6 (up 1), Bel Aire No. 7 (down 5), Emporia No. 8 (up 12), Paola No. 9 (up 16) and Lenexa No. 10 (up 1) from 2019.

Lansing ranked No. 12, Atchison No. 28 and Leavenworth No. 34.

Wichita ranked last on the list at No. 42.