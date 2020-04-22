A Kansas high school sports website is doing its best to keep some sort of sports activity going.

Kpreps.com has created the 2020 Kansas Helmet Project with the Best Helmet Bracket.

The website’s “selection committee” picked 60 teams for seeds 1 15 in four regionals. Online users decided the final four spots of the 64 team tournament through a Kpreps poll.

The top four teams from that poll earned the No. 16 seeds.

Teams that the committee selected for that voting process were the Andale Indians, Atchison County Tigers, Augusta Orioles, Buhler Crusaders, Colgan Panthers, Dodge City Red Demons, Humboldt Cubs, Jeff West Tigers, Kapaun Crusaders, Manhattan Indians, Maur Hill Ravens, McPherson Bullpups, Norton Blue Jays, Paola Panthers, Riverside Cyclones, Rose Hill Rockets, Scott City Beavers, Stanton County Trojans, Sublette Larks, Turner Bears, Washburn Rural Junior Blues, Wichita Independent Panthers and Wichita West Pioneers.

Humboldt, Colgan, Sublette and Atchison County all earned No. 16 seeds.

The committee chose favorite helmets from various groups of classes, such as 5A and 6A in one group, 3A and 4A in another and so on. Total votes determined seeding. After all votes were tabulated, there were 23 teams that tied. Online users chose from those schools to determine the No. 16 seeds.

Tonganoxie and McLouth did not make the cut, but other Leavenworth County schools Basehor Linwood, Lansing and Leavenworth made the list, as did fellow Frontier League members Piper, Spring Hill and Louisburg.

Lawrence High and Free State also were on the list.

No. 1 seeds: Lawrence High, Maize South, Hesston and Lyons.

No. 2 seeds: Piper, Basehor Linwood, Gardner Edgerton and Emporia.

No. 3 seeds: Garden City, Blue Valley Northwest, Pratt and Prairie View.

No. 4 seeds: Spring Hill, Belle Plaine, Beloit and Great Bend.

No. 5 seeds: Haysville Campus, Fredonia, Holcomb and Hutchinson.

No. 6 seeds: Labette County, Wellsville, Arkansas City and Blue Valley Southwest.

No. 7 seeds: Chapman, Southeast Cherokee, Eureka and Free State.

No. 8 seeds: Towanda Circle, Hays, Lansing and Lyndon.

No. 9 seeds: Columbus, Erie, Inman and Topeka High.

No. 10 seeds: St. James Academy, Sterling, Uniontown and Bishop Carroll.

No. 11 seeds: Andover Central, Clifton Clyde, Eisenhower (Goddard) and Ell Saline.

No. 12 seeds: Cheney, Concordia, Herington and Leavenworth.

No. 13 seeds: Louisburg, Olathe East, Sedgwick and Thunder Ridge.

No. 14 seeds: Olathe North, Olathe Northwest, KC Sumner Academy and Valley Heights.

No. 15 seeds: Topeka Seaman, Central Heights, Hartford and Shawnee Heights.

No. 16 seeds: Humboldt, St. Mary’s Colgan, Sublette, Atchison County

The various seeds were split among four regionals, with first round voting starting Saturday and finishing up at noon Sunday.

Louisburg, Basehor Linwood, Lansing and Free State all advanced to the second round.

The closest contest in the first round was No. 11 Eisenhower against No. 6 Arkansas City.

Eisenhower won by 13 votes (1,546-1,533).

FIRST ROUND

Regional 1

No. 16 Atchison County Tigers 56.7% (3,463 votes), No. 1 Lawrence Chesty Lions 43.3% (3,463 votes)

No. 9 Columbus Titans 61.8% (2,180), No. 8 Towanda Circle Thunderbirds 38.2% (1,349)

No. 5 Haysville Campus Colts 53.2% (1,941), No.12 Cheney Cardinals 46.8% (1,707)

No. 13 Louisburg Wildcats 59.4% (2,901), No. 4 Spring Hill Broncos 40.6% (1,980)

No. 6 Labette County Grizzlies 54.9% (2,359), No. 11 Andover Central Jaguars 45.1% (1,935)

No. 3 Blue Valley Northwest Huskies 57.6% (2,002), No. 14 Olathe North Eagles 42.4% (1,472)

No. 10 St. James Academy Thunder 52.9% (1,894), No. 7 Chapman Irish 47.1% (1,683)

No. 2 Basehor Linwood Bobcats 64.7% (1,869), No. 15 Topeka Seaman Vikings 35.3% (1,021)

Regional 2

No. 1 Lyons Lions 65.9% (1,908), No. 16 Sublette Larks 34.1% (987)

No. 8 Hays Indians 53.7% (4,119), No. 9 Erie Red Devils 46.3% (3,557)

No. 12 Concordia Panthers 56.5% (2,362), No. 5 Fredonia Yellow Jackets 43.5% (1,821)

No. 4 Belle Plaine Dragons 61.5% (1,741), No. 13 Olathe East Hawks 38.5% (1,091)

No. 6 Wellsville Eagles 53.3% (4,038), No. 11 Clifton-Clyde Eagles 46.7% (3,532)

No. 3 Garden City Buffaloes 60.5% (1,892), No. 14 Olathe Northwest Ravens 39.5% (1,236)

No. 10 Sterling Black Bears 53.2% (1,772), No. 7 Southeast Cherokee Lancers 46.8% (1,557)

No. 15 Hartford Jaguars 71.7% (6,106), No. 2 Gardner-Edgerton Trailblazers 28.3% (2,414)

Regional 3

No. 1 Hesston Swathers 54% (5,570), No. 16 St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers 46% (4,740)

No. 8 Lansing Lions 52% (1,437), No. 9 Inman Teutons 48% (1,325)

No. 5 Holcomb Longhorns 52.7% (1,839), No. 12 Herington Railers 47.3% (1,648)

No. 4 Beloit Trojans 72.7% (2,023), No. 13 Sedgwick Cardinals 27.3% (760)

No. 11 Goddard Eisenhower Tigers 50.2% (1,546), No. 6 Arkansas City Bulldogs 49.8% (1,533)

No. 3 Prairie View Buffaloes 51.6% (1,492), No. 14 Sumner Academy Sabres 48.4% (1,399)

No. 10 Uniontown Eagles 61% (2,674), No. 7 Eureka Tornadoes 39% (1,711)

No. 15 Central Heights Vikings 63.4% (2,653), No. 2 Piper Pirates 36.6% (1,531)

Regional 4

No. 16 Humboldt Cubs 63.1% (3,764), No. 1 Maize South Mavericks 36.9% (2,201)

No. 9 Topeka High Trojans 53.7% (1,610), No. 8 Lyndon Tigers 46.3% (1,387)

No. 5 Hutchinson Salthawks 50.6% (2,523), No. 12 Leavenworth Pioneers 49.4% (2,463)

No. 4 Great Bend Panthers 54.7% (2,073), No. 13 Thunder Ridge Longhorns 45.3% (1,714)

No. 6 Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves 48.5% (1,330), No. 11 Ell-Saline Cardinals 51.5% (1,411)

No. 3 Pratt Greenbacks 56.4% (6,498), No. 14 Valley Heights Mustangs 43.6% (5,018)

No. 7 Free State Firebirds 61.8% (1,646), No. 10 Bishop Carroll Eagles 38.2% (1,018)

No. 2 Emporia Spartans 67.5% (2,083), No. 15 Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds 32.5% (1,001)