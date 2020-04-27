A Lansing Correctional Facility resident who died Sunday had tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident was a male older than 50 with underlying medical conditions who tested positive for the virus on April 19, according to release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He was transferred to the University of Kansas hospital on April 20. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

The man was serving 25 years to life in prison for first-degree murder and had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since 2009. For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, the KDOC will not release his name nor his underlying medical conditions. His family has been notified.