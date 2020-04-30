Leavenworth County outlined how it potentially planned to move forward earlier this week, and the Leavenworth County Commission met for a special meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday morning, but the commission now will meet again Friday afternoon.

Commissioners had expected Thursday's special meeting to occur on the heels of Gov. Larua Kelly's address, but it was announced Wednesday that her address would be 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Commissioners met Thursday and didn't delve into the initial county plans for moving forward because of Kelly's remarks coming later in the day.

The commission now will meet at 1 p.m. Friday.

Lansing Correctional Facility to test all inmates

Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that all residents at Lansing Correctional Facility;[l']. will be tested for the COVID-19 virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 70 LCF staff members and more than 70 LCF residents have tested positive for the virus. Beginning April 20, the facility was able to begin increased testing through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

Earlier this week, 240 men from an open-dormitory living unit at LCF were tested for the virus. Polymerase chain reaction nasal swab tests were used, and based upon early results, approximately 75 percent of initial testing samples were found to be positive and asymptomatic. The expanded testing will allow for everyone to be tested in the facility.

“Social distancing in a prison setting is difficult. For years, correctional facilities have been built to house a large number of people in a limited amount of space,” Zmuda said. “We want nothing more than for all of our residents to be healthy and safe while they are in our care and we believe this testing will assist us in ensuring that they receive the attention that they need and deserve.”

All positive cases will be medically monitored, including those who are asymptomatic who may later develop symptoms of the virus.

“From day one, we have known a more robust testing strategy is key to understanding the spread of COVID-19. A limited supply chain prevented us from doing so, until recently,” KDHE Secretary Lee Norman said. “Unfortunately, the results we received from Lansing confirm how quickly this virus spreads and the unique characteristics of being positive, but not showing any signs or symptoms. Increased testing is beneficial, but it also may reveal the broader spread of the virus. As we work to reopen our state, it is absolutely critical Kansans follow our guidance related to mass gatherings, social distancing and wearing of masks in public."

As there is no identified treatment for COVID-19, increased monitoring will occur, and residents will continue to be transported to a hospital when and if symptoms progress or their health warrants. A facility-wide quarantine will be in place for a minimum of 14 days.