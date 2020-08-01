A Tonganoxie woman was killed and a Bonner Springs man was injured Friday morning in Leavenworth County when a car rear-ended a motorcycle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online report, the accident occurred at 5:04 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 24/40 just west of 150th Street in Basehor.

KHP reports that a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Kenneth Sallaz, 35, of Tonganoxie, was eastbound on the highway at highway speeds when the driver was not able to stop in time to avoid striking the rear of a 2008 Victory Vegas motorcycle driven by Larry S. Smith, 50, of Bonner Springs. Tamara S. Walters, 46, of Tonganoxie, a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, Kan., where she was pronounced dead. Smith was also taken to the KU hospital with suspected serious injuries. Neither Smith nor Walters was wearing a helmet.