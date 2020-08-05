Leavenworth County Commissioner Mike Stieben won re-election Tuesday with a commanding victory against challenger Curtis Oroke in the Republican primary.

Stieben won the Republican primary in the Fifth District race with nearly 77 percent of the vote. Stieben had 1,553 votes to Oroke’s 469.

The primary served as a rematch from an election this past April for the same position. Voters approved expanding the county commission from three to five members in November 2018, so the first election for the Fifth District was this past April. Stieben won that four-person race by 30 votes against Independent David Frese (681-651). Linwood Democrat Stuart Sweeney tallied 608 votes for third and Oroke 200 for fourth. Oroke was serving on the Tonganoxie City Council when he ran as an Independent in that race.

Frese then successfully ran in the Tonganoxie mayoral race this past November, while Oroke lost his seat in a re-election bid for the Tonganoxie City Council in that general election.

Election results from Tuesday’s primary will become official next Wednesday, Aug. 12 when the Leavenworth County Commission canvasses and certifies the results.