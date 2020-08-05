Two Tonganoxie teens were shot during an incident early Wednesday morning about 3 miles west of Tonganoxie near Kansas Highway 16, but the wounds were not life-threatening.

Early Wednesday, two 17-year-old Tonganoxie girls were parked in the parking lot at Helen’s Hilltop, 19611 McLouth Rd., planning to meet an 18-year-old Tonganoxie woman, according to Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office reports.

About 3:30 a.m., the vehicle they were awaiting arrived and three people got out, one 18-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man and two females, each about 17 or 18.

The male suspect approached and allegedly struck the first victim, the driver, after opening the door. She drove away from the suspect during the attack, reports said.

One of the suspects fired on the vehicle as it drove away from them, damaging the vehicle and wounding both occupants. The driver was struck in the shoulder and the passenger in the leg. Neither wound was life threatening, according to reports.

No arrests had been made in the incident as of Wednesday afternoon, Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley told The Mirror via email, and the investigation was ongoing.