One person was taken to an area hospital after a motorcycle-vehicle accident early Wednesday evening near the Leavenworth-Douglas county line.

The accident occurred about 5:50 p.m. at 238th Street and Kansas Highway 32, which is roughly a mile south of the Lawrence Service Area on the Kansas Turnpike.

Mary C. Wahlmeier, 50, of Linwood, was driving west on K-32 in a 2016 Nissan Murano when she attempted to turn left onto 238th Street, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A 1998 Honda motorcycle driven by Katherine Bukowski, 33, of Pomona, also was heading west when the motorcycle struck the side of the Murano, according to KHP.

Bukowski was taken to the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with a suspected minor injury. She had been wearing a helmet and visor, KHP reports said.

Wahlmeier was not taken to a hospital, had no apparent injuries and was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred, reports said.