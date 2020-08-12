McLouth school district officials closed the campus after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Per McLouth USD 342 protocol, the district closed off its building, according to a letter from Superintendent Steve Lilly that was shared on the district website Tuesday.

The district is in contact with the Jefferson County Department of Health as it continues with its pandemic protocol. The building is closed through Friday. It is scheduled to reopen Monday. McLouth elementary, middle and high schools all are connected in one building.

Staff members who've tested positive for COVID-19 will not be at the school until the quarantine period concludes and they are symptom free, according to the letter.