Students in Tonganoxie USD 464 can either enroll in distance learning or on-site schooling that will take place five days each week with various precautions and protocols being implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

USD 464 school board members approved the plan Monday during their regular meeting at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.

Families have until 10 a.m. Monday to pick which learning option they prefer for their children.

Tonganoxie families are encouraged to check the district’s website regularly for updates and a list of frequently asked questions as the school year nears.