Local residents interested in being part of the Tonganoxie Planning Commission still have a few days to apply for a position on the board

There are two positions that require residence within city limits and another outside city limits within 3 miles.

Following the submission deadline, applications will be initially reviewed at the Sept. 3 planning commission.

Applications can be submitted with the online boards and commissions application or delivered as a hard copy application to Tonganoxie City Hall, 526 E. Fourth St. To file a complete application, applicants can submit the online application form and attach a letter of interest and resume.

Applicants should make an effort to attend or participate in the Sept. 3 meeting, conducted in person at Council Chambers at 321 S Delaware St. or remotely via Zoom (instructions will be posted on the City's website before the meeting).



Questions can be directed to Assistant City Manager Dan Porter or City Manager George Brajkovic at 913-845-2620.