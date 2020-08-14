Archive for Friday, August 14, 2020

Tonganoxie USD 464 board approves personnel moves

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 14, 2020

The Tonganoxie USD 464 school board approved several contract/work agreements, transfers, resignations and other personnel updates at its regular meeting Monday at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.

Contract/work agreements

Corbin Clark, Tonganoxie Elementary School building aide; Megan Carlton, Tonganoxie Middle School concessions manager; Colton Graham, TMS seventh-grade football assistant coach; Shawn Fowler, eighth-grade boys basketball head coach; Josey Eastes, eighth-grade girls basketball assistant coach; Tyler Hall, TMS track assistant coach; and Jessica Jeffery, TES fourth-grade chairperson.

Transfer

Ben Morrow, TMS seventh-grade football assistant to head coach

Resignations

Teresa Burge and Ashley Moran, TES special education paras; Zaydie Foster and Kathy Guarino, regular route bus drivers; Sara Schiller, THS custodian; Jordan Welch, TES fourth-grade chairperson; and Shawn Fowler, TMS seventh-grade head football coach grade head football coach.

New Positions

Three full-time substitute teachers for 2020-2021 school year

THS team lead supplements for 2020-21 school year

Pam Arevalo, Matthew Beat, Cathy Cox, Jodie Smith, John Tollefson and Jean Willson.

