The Tonganoxie USD 464 school board approved several contract/work agreements, transfers, resignations and other personnel updates at its regular meeting Monday at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.

Contract/work agreements

Corbin Clark, Tonganoxie Elementary School building aide; Megan Carlton, Tonganoxie Middle School concessions manager; Colton Graham, TMS seventh-grade football assistant coach; Shawn Fowler, eighth-grade boys basketball head coach; Josey Eastes, eighth-grade girls basketball assistant coach; Tyler Hall, TMS track assistant coach; and Jessica Jeffery, TES fourth-grade chairperson.

Transfer

Ben Morrow, TMS seventh-grade football assistant to head coach

Resignations

Teresa Burge and Ashley Moran, TES special education paras; Zaydie Foster and Kathy Guarino, regular route bus drivers; Sara Schiller, THS custodian; Jordan Welch, TES fourth-grade chairperson; and Shawn Fowler, TMS seventh-grade head football coach grade head football coach.

New Positions

Three full-time substitute teachers for 2020-2021 school year

THS team lead supplements for 2020-21 school year

Pam Arevalo, Matthew Beat, Cathy Cox, Jodie Smith, John Tollefson and Jean Willson.