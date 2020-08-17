Discussion about a mask mandate ordinance highlights tonight's Tonganoxie City Council meeting.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and again will be a virtual meeting, as has been the case for the governing body during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the public may attend the meeting virtually via the Zoom dial-in information posted below. The The city is not livestreaming the meetings on Facebook Live during the pandemic.

The Zoom meetings can be accessed by calling 312-626-6799. The meeting ID number is 872 5143 1818.

Comments on any agenda item can be submitted in advance. As has been procedure throughout the pandemic, comments are being accepted until 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. Public comment during the meetings is limited to 3 minutes. Residents can contact the City Clerk's office to request to speak at 913-845-2620 or info@tonganoxie.org.

While the public is encouraged to submit comments in advance, meetings that include public hearings will include opportunities for public comment using the Zoom application or dialing into the meeting by phone.

Residents should be prepared to give their first and last names, address and phone number calling from for the public record.

