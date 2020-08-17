Editor's note: An earlier version of this story mentioned that Rocky Himpel and Chris Donnelly were the only Council Members to speak about the mask ordinance alongside Mayor David Frese. However, Jake Dale and Loralee Stevens did offer input on the topic later in the meeting during the City Council comments agenda.

The City of Tonganoxie will not pursue a mask ordinance.

City Council members heard from city staff about an ordinance draft they drew up after Mayor David Frese brought up the issue at the last meeting Aug. 3.

Council Members Rocky Himpel and Chris Donnelly raised concerns about the ordinance, while Police Chief Greg Lawson also provided input. No vote was taken and the issue essentially died.

Council Members Jake Dale and Loralee Stevens weighed in on the subject later in the meeting.

